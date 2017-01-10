Brokerages Anticipate AVX Corporation (AVX) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Shares of AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AVX Corporation an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVX Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) traded up 2.42% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,600 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. AVX Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. AVX Corporation had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AVX Corporation will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVX. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AVX Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AVX Corporation by 277.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AVX Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AVX Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AVX Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About AVX Corporation

AVX Corporation (AVX) is a manufacturer and supplier and reseller of a line of passive electronic components, interconnect devices and related products. AVX operates in three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale) and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment consists of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, thermistors, inductors and resistive products.

