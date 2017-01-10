Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BVIC. Goodbody reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic Plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($9.85) price target on shares of Britvic Plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Britvic Plc to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($7.90) to GBX 697 ($8.48) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.73) price target on shares of Britvic Plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Britvic Plc from GBX 775 ($9.42) to GBX 725 ($8.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 679.20 ($8.26).

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) opened at 587.50 on Wednesday. Britvic Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 521.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 738.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 559.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 596.92. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.54 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Britvic Plc (BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/britvic-plc-bvic-rating-reiterated-by-shore-capital/1145867.html.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Britvic Plc’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland acquired 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 553 ($6.73) per share, for a total transaction of £63,478.87 ($77,196.73).

About Britvic Plc

Britvic Plc is a United Kingdom-based soft drinks company. The Company offers sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. The Company operates through five segments: GB stills, GB cards, Ireland, France and International. The Company manufactures, markets and sells its range of brands, including Pepsi, 7UP, Lipton Ice Tea and Mountain Dew.

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.