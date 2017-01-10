Britvic Plc (BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BVIC. Goodbody reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic Plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($9.85) price target on shares of Britvic Plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Britvic Plc to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($7.90) to GBX 697 ($8.48) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.73) price target on shares of Britvic Plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Britvic Plc from GBX 775 ($9.42) to GBX 725 ($8.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 679.20 ($8.26).
Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) opened at 587.50 on Wednesday. Britvic Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 521.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 738.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 559.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 596.92. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.54 billion.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Britvic Plc’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
In related news, insider Simon Litherland acquired 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 553 ($6.73) per share, for a total transaction of £63,478.87 ($77,196.73).
About Britvic Plc
Britvic Plc is a United Kingdom-based soft drinks company. The Company offers sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. The Company operates through five segments: GB stills, GB cards, Ireland, France and International. The Company manufactures, markets and sells its range of brands, including Pepsi, 7UP, Lipton Ice Tea and Mountain Dew.
