Bristow Group Inc (BRS) Bonds Trading 3% Higher

An issue of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) bonds rose 3% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $88.98 and was trading at $86.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

BRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Bristow Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) traded down 4.37% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. 976,650 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The company’s market capitalization is $652.77 million. Bristow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.86 million. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristow Group Inc will post ($1.60) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Bristow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.57%.

In related news, Director Ian Godden acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 54.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc is an industrial aviation services provider and helicopter service provider to the offshore energy industry. The Industrial Aviation Services segment’s operations are conducted primarily through four regions: Europe Caspian, Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. The Europe Caspian region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Europe and Central Asia, including Norway, the United Kingdom and Turkmenistan.

