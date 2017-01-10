BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Has $1,902,000 Position in Williams Partners LP (WPZ)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) by 42.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,973 shares during the period. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Partners were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 152.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Partners during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in shares of Williams Partners during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 1,669.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) traded down 0.10% on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,192,597 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $23.01 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. Williams Partners LP has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Williams Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Partners LP will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P., formerly Access Midstream Partners, L.P, is an energy infrastructure master limited partnership with operations across the natural gas value chain. The Company’s segments include Central, Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West, and NGL & Petchem Services. Its Central segment provides domestic gathering, treating, and compression services to producers under long-term, fixed fee contracts.

