BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Has $1,541,000 Position in Nustar GP Holdings, LLC (NSH)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nustar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE:NSH) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Nustar GP Holdings worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nustar GP Holdings by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,071,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after buying an additional 271,611 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nustar GP Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nustar GP Holdings by 216.6% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 223,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 153,120 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nustar GP Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $5,252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nustar GP Holdings by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nustar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE:NSH) traded down 1.16% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,744 shares. Nustar GP Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Nustar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Nustar GP Holdings had a net margin of 92.84% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nustar GP Holdings, LLC will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Nustar GP Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nustar GP Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nustar GP Holdings in a report on Monday, November 21st. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nustar GP Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Nustar GP Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nustar GP Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey bought 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $123,069.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,594,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,033,610.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $145,130.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,618,900 shares in the company, valued at $226,935,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Nustar GP Holdings Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St.

