Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They presently have a GBX 775 ($9.42) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc from GBX 1,040 ($12.65) to GBX 920 ($11.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research report on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.01) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 939 ($11.42) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Davy Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 903.56 ($10.99).

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) opened at 818.00 on Tuesday. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 430.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,028.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.10 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 828.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 822.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/bovis-homes-group-plc-bvs-receives-hold-rating-from-liberum-capital/1145724.html.

About Bovis Homes Group plc

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based builder of homes in England and Wales. The Company’s business is involved in the design, build and sale of new homes for both private customers and social landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, ranging from one and two bedroom apartments to five and six bedroom detached family homes.

Receive News & Ratings for Bovis Homes Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovis Homes Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.