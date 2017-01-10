Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group cut shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have GBX 886 ($10.77) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,110 ($13.50).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BVS. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.01) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,219 ($14.82) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 939 ($11.42) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Bovis Homes Group plc from GBX 715 ($8.70) to GBX 885 ($10.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 903.56 ($10.99).

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) opened at 820.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 828.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 822.40. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.10 billion. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 430.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,028.00.

Bovis Homes Group plc Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based builder of homes in England and Wales. The Company’s business is involved in the design, build and sale of new homes for both private customers and social landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, ranging from one and two bedroom apartments to five and six bedroom detached family homes.

