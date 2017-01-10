Boralex Inc. (BLX) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) had its price target lifted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$23.25 to C$24.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLX. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.44.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) opened at 19.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 150.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. Boralex has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/boralex-inc-blx-price-target-increased-to-c24-50-by-analysts-at-raymond-james-financial-inc/1145762.html.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc is a power producer that develops, constructs and operates renewable energy power stations. The Company’s segments include wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. It operates an asset base with a capacity of approximately 1,260 megawatts (MW), of which over 1,090 MW are under its control, consisting of approximately 490 MW in Canada, over 520 MW in France and over 80 MW in the Northeastern United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.