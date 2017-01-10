Bonavista Energy Corp (BNP) Upgraded by AltaCorp Capital to “Outperform”

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bonavista Energy Corp from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised Bonavista Energy Corp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Bonavista Energy Corp in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Bonavista Energy Corp in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bonavista Energy Corp from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.08.

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) traded up 1.12% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 320,018 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Bonavista Energy Corp has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.58.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/bonavista-energy-corp-bnp-upgraded-by-altacorp-capital-to-outperform/1146521.html.

Bonavista Energy Corp Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation is a resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas assets. The Company’s West Central Core Area is characterized by natural gas and light oil resources. West Central Core Area is located within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) between Calgary and Drayton Valley, Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonavista Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonavista Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.