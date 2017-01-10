Bokf Na Has $2,617,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 125,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $18,437,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 12.7% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) traded down 0.34% on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. 1,392,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.99 million. Paychex had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $54.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

