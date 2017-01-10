B&M European Value Retail SA (BME) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.01) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BME. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.65) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 274 ($3.33) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.35) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.95) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail SA to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.22) to GBX 285 ($3.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 323.67 ($3.94).

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) opened at 303.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.03 billion. B&M European Value Retail SA has a one year low of GBX 218.40 and a one year high of GBX 315.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th.

B&M European Value Retail SA Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a United Kingdom-based holding company of the Group. The Company is engaged in variety retailing in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments: the UK retail segment, including grocery retailers and general merchandise retailers, and the German retail segment.

