Bloomsbury Publishing Plc’s (BMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Investec

Investec reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) in a report released on Thursday morning. Investec currently has a GBX 197 ($2.40) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.43) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc to an add rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.25) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) opened at 170.123 on Thursday. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 140.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 179.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.14. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 127.31 million.

In other news, insider Wendy Pallot sold 7,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £12,615.06 ($15,341.19).

About Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc is a global publisher. The Company is involved in the publication of books and other related services. The Company operates through four publishing divisions: Adult, Children’s & Educational, Academic & Professional, and Information. These divisions derive their revenue from book publishing, sale of publishing and distribution rights, management and other publishing services.

