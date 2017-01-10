BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $9,153,000 Position in DeVry Education Group Inc. (DV)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DeVry Education Group Inc. (NYSE:DV) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DeVry Education Group were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in DeVry Education Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 6,702,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,566,000 after buying an additional 1,520,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DeVry Education Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,089,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,953,000 after buying an additional 187,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in DeVry Education Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,951,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,658,000 after buying an additional 57,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in DeVry Education Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,747,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farley Capital II L.P. boosted its stake in DeVry Education Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Farley Capital II L.P. now owns 1,715,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DeVry Education Group Inc. (NYSE:DV) traded up 3.758% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.825. The stock had a trading volume of 791,811 shares. DeVry Education Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.105 and a beta of 1.03.

DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DeVry Education Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm earned $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DeVry Education Group Inc. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. DeVry Education Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on DeVry Education Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Barrington Research raised DeVry Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DeVry Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Standpoint Research cut DeVry Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, First Analysis raised DeVry Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DeVry Education Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In related news, major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $180,179.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DeVry Education Group

DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management.

