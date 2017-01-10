BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $8,924,000 Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded down 3.154% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.505. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,629 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.46 billion.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business earned $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $8,924,000 Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/blackrock-investment-management-llc-has-8924000-position-in-nuance-communications-inc-nuan/1146733.html.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUAN. Barclays PLC raised Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

In other news, Director Katherine A. Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam Bruce Bowden sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $55,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 170,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition solutions and natural language understanding technologies. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare; Mobile and Consumer; Enterprise, and Imaging. The Company offers its customers solutions in automated speech recognition; capabilities for natural language understanding; dialog and information management; biometric speaker authentication; text-to-speech; optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.