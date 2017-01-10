BlackRock Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rowan Companies PLC were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDC. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rowan Companies PLC by 75.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rowan Companies PLC by 91.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rowan Companies PLC during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rowan Companies PLC during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Rowan Companies PLC during the second quarter valued at $179,000.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) traded up 0.05% on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. 2,628,457 shares of the stock traded hands. Rowan Companies PLC has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Rowan Companies PLC had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business earned $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rowan Companies PLC will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Zephirin Group raised Rowan Companies PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on Rowan Companies PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $17.00 target price on Rowan Companies PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Rowan Companies PLC Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: deepwater and jack-ups. Its deepwater segment consists of drillship operations. Its fleet consists of approximately 30 mobile offshore drilling units, including self-elevating jack-up rigs and ultra-deepwater drillships.

