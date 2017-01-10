BlackRock Inc. Has $2,168,000 Stake in Woodward, Inc. (WWD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 57.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Woodward worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 21,094 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 597,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,449,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 3,034.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,768,000 after buying an additional 449,583 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 52.2% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) traded up 1.45% on Tuesday, reaching $69.16. 257,141 shares of the company were exchanged. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $71.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Woodward had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $590.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 17,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $1,156,001.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $114,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and service provider of energy controls and optimization solutions. The Company has production and assembly facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia, and promotes its products and services through its worldwide locations. The Company’s is engaged in providing energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and energy markets.

