BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Aaron’s, worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s, by 352.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s, by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s, during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s, during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s, by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) traded up 3.81% on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. 984,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Aaron’s, (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Aaron’s, had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $769 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Aaron’s, ‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Aaron’s, ‘s payout ratio is 5.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aaron’s, in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti cut shares of Aaron’s, from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Aaron’s, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aaron’s, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Aaron’s, in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Aaron’s, Inc is a specialty retailer of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances and household accessories. The Company’s operating segments include Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, HomeSmart, DAMI, Franchise, Manufacturing and Others. The Company’s store-based operations engage in the lease ownership and retail sale of a range of products, such televisions, computers, tablets, mobile phones, living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, mattresses, washers, dryers and refrigerators.

