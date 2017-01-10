BlackRock Inc. Buys 7,157 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 80.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 36.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) traded down 1.31% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 794,714 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.06. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $634.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.58 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 408.71% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post $5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Albert Fried & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. The Company operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. The National Networks segment principally includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

