BlackRock Fund Advisors Has $100,684,000 Position in Cabela’s Inc (CAB)

BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Cabela’s Inc (NYSE:CAB) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,832,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Cabela’s were worth $100,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cabela’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabela’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cabela’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 91,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Cabela’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cabela’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after buying an additional 23,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabela’s Inc (NYSE:CAB) opened at 57.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.66. Cabela’s Inc has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

Cabela’s (NYSE:CAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. Cabela’s had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm earned $996.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cabela’s Inc will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabela’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Vetr raised Cabela’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.73 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Feltl & Co. lowered Cabela’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cabela’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

Cabela’s Company Profile

Cabela’s Incorporated is a specialty retailer and a direct marketer of hunting, fishing, camping and related outdoor merchandise. The Company offers national and regional brand products, including its Cabela’s brand. The Company’s segments include Retail, Direct, Financial Services, and Corporate Overhead and Other.

