BlackRock Fund Advisors Acquires 49,244 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN)

BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Churchill Downs, were worth $100,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs, during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Churchill Downs, by 268.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 66,278 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in Churchill Downs, by 283.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 86,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Churchill Downs, by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Churchill Downs, during the second quarter valued at about $3,661,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) opened at 144.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.74. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.76 and a 12-month high of $157.15.

Churchill Downs, (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.43. Churchill Downs, had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post $5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs,’s previous annual dividend of $1.15. Churchill Downs,’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs, from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs, from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Churchill Downs, in a research report on Friday, October 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on Churchill Downs, in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hilliard Lyons lowered Churchill Downs, from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In related news, Director Robert L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,595,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois sold 137,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $20,399,723.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company operates in six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Inc (Big Fish Games), Other Investments and Corporate. The racing segment includes its four trace tracks: Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington International Race Course, Fair Grounds Race Course and Calder Race Course.

