BlackRock Advisors LLC Has $4,584,000 Stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)

BlackRock Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,820,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,211,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $739,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,584 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.72 billion. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 37.50%. The business earned $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation will post $0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/blackrock-advisors-llc-has-4584000-stake-in-cypress-semiconductor-corporation-cy/1146908.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CY shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC downgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

In related news, insider H Raymond Bingham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,310.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation delivers solutions from automotive, industrial and networking platforms to interactive consumer and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Programmable Systems Division, Memory Products Division, Data Communications Division and Emerging Technologies Division.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.