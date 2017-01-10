BlackRock Advisors LLC Has $4,395,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (SPLK)

BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,893 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Splunk worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 5.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $157,000. Seven Eight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $193,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 986.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $219,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) traded up 0.88% on Tuesday, hitting $56.18. 1,159,766 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $7.62 billion. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company earned $245 million during the quarter. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.72% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Summit Redstone set a $72.00 price target on shares of Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson set a $83.00 price target on shares of Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $798,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,591.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $191,591.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc is a provider of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. It operates through the development and marketing of software solutions segment, which enables its customers to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data.

