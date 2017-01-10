Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (HAWK) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) opened at 37.75 on Thursday. Blackhawk Network Holdings has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm earned $361.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Blackhawk Network Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackhawk Network Holdings will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackhawk Network Holdings news, SVP David C. Tate sold 28,314 shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,031,195.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,788.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its stake in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 85.7% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 4,800,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214,977 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 119.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after buying an additional 1,224,041 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings during the second quarter valued at $21,668,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings during the third quarter valued at $16,556,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 22.1% in the third quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,808,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,733,000 after buying an additional 508,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Blackhawk Network Holdings

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company offers a range of prepaid gift, telecom and debit cards, in physical and electronic forms, as well as related prepaid products and payment services. The Company’s segments are US Retail, International Retail and Incentives & Rewards.

