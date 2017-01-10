Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Director Sells $1,609,875.50 in Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Director Robert W. Pangia sold 5,450 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.39, for a total value of $1,609,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,620.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded down 0.41% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,419 shares. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.30 and its 200-day moving average is $292.61. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.02 and a 12 month high of $333.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post $20.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.0% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 685.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Vetr downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $346.47 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.67.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc, formerly Biogen Idec Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hematologic conditions and autoimmune disorders segment. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), ELOCTATE for hemophilia A and ALPROLIX for hemophilia B, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

