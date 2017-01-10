Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) opened at 53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $56.40.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $274.07 million for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bernard P. Aldrich Sells 10,000 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Stock” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/bernard-p-aldrich-sells-10000-shares-of-apogee-enterprises-inc-apog-stock/1146025.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 71.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 31.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.