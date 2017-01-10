Bellevue Group AG Continues to Hold Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Bellevue Group AG maintained its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 208.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) remained flat at $76.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,403 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.62.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $172,107.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,736.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.85 per share, with a total value of $35,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,262.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

