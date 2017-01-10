Belden Inc (BDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BDC. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Belden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) opened at 74.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.30. Belden has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $81.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Belden had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company earned $601.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Belden will post $5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Belden Inc (BDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/belden-inc-bdc-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold/1145991.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

In other news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 22,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $1,707,828.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henk Derksen sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $697,528.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,635.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Belden by 11.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Belden by 176.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Belden by 14.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Belden by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 72.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc (Belden) is a signal transmission solutions provider. The Company’s portfolio of signal transmission solutions provides transmission of data, sound and video for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments include Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Connectivity Solutions, Industrial Connectivity Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions and Network Security Solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.