Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 21,384 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,384 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 3.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $93,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 126.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) opened at 186.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.39 and its 200-day moving average is $176.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.79 and a 52-week high of $189.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $947.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.48 million. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post $6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.67.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 1,600 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $293,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian D. Jellison sold 108,084 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $20,103,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,182 shares in the company, valued at $255,783,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc, formerly Roper Industries, Inc, is a technology company. The Company operates businesses that design and develop software and engineered products and solutions for a range of end markets, including healthcare, transportation, food, energy, water, education and academic research.

