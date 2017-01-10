Beaufort Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.04) price target on shares of Carillion plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Carillion plc from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 250 ($3.04) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Carillion plc to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.04) to GBX 247 ($3.00) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.38) price target on shares of Carillion plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Carillion plc to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.65) to GBX 275 ($3.34) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carillion plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 277.43 ($3.37).

Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) opened at 234.40 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.01 billion. Carillion plc has a 12-month low of GBX 195.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 309.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 254.31.

WARNING: “Beaufort Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Carillion plc (CLLN)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/beaufort-securities-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-carillion-plc-clln/1146101.html.

In other news, insider Richard Howson bought 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £7,713.97 ($9,380.97).

About Carillion plc

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company has a portfolio of Public Private Partnership projects and construction capabilities. It operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Carillion plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carillion plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.