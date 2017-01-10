BCE, Inc. (BCE) Downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $61.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on BCE and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) traded up 0.16% during trading on Monday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 583,058 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. BCE has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business earned $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post $2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,513,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,922,000 after buying an additional 257,656 shares in the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co boosted its position in BCE by 19.9% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 84.8% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 107,144 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in BCE by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in BCE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company provides a range of broadband communications and content services to consumer, residential, business and government customers in Canada. The Company offers various services under the Bell and Bell Aliant brands, such as fiber-based Internet protocol television (IPTV) and high-speed Internet services, home phone and business network and communications services.

