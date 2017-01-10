Barclays PLC Reaffirms Underweight Rating for WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

Barclays PLC reissued their underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) in a report released on Thursday. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 190 ($2.31) price target on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRW. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.31) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 175 ($2.13) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.43) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group lowered shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.55) to GBX 225 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 186.76 ($2.27).

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) opened at 247.50 on Thursday. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a one year low of GBX 148.60 and a one year high of GBX 249.40. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.77 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.38.

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

