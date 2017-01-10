Banner Corporation (BANR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. FBR & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Banner Corporation in a report on Friday, October 28th. FIG Partners cut Banner Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) opened at 55.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.26. Banner Corporation has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $57.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07.

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Banner Corporation had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Corporation will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Banner Corporation (BANR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/10/banner-corporation-banr-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1146322.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Banner Corporation’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

In other Banner Corporation news, insider Kenneth A. Larsen sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $39,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer C. Fleischer sold 905,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $39,132,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Banner Corporation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Banner Corporation by 48.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Banner Corporation by 6.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 281,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner Corporation by 70.2% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner Corporation by 2.3% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation Company Profile

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank that offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its market areas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner Corporation (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.