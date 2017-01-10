Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) Stake Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Bank of the Ozarks worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 16.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 72.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 32.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks during the second quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks during the second quarter worth $28,767,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) traded up 0.32% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. 1,178,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.42. Bank of the Ozarks has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $54.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Bank of the Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Bank of the Ozarks’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OZRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of the Ozarks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Brean Capital set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bank of the Ozarks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BB&T Corporation began coverage on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Rafferty Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of the Ozarks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of the Ozarks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

In other news, Director Catherine B. Freedberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $625,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,843.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tyler A. Vance sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $835,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of the Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns an Arkansas state chartered subsidiary bank, Bank of the Ozarks (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, conducts operations through approximately 257 offices, including over 80 offices in Arkansas, approximately 30 in Georgia, over 20 in North Carolina, over 20 in Texas, approximately 44 in Florida, over three in Alabama, approximately two each in South Carolina and New York, and one in California.

