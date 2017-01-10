Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.2% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 508,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,076,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) traded down 0.75% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. 232,329 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.57. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $71.48.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm earned $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.91 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Calavo Growers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc (Calavo) is a provider of fresh food. The Company is engaged in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados and other perishable foods. It also delivers an array of fresh and prepared food products to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, convenience stores and restaurants.

