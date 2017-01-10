Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 81,745 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,775,000 after buying an additional 153,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,414,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,028,000 after buying an additional 105,438 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 82.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after buying an additional 433,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,232,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after buying an additional 135,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) traded up 2.43% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 288,381 shares. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.62 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $485.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $13.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. It owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. It has a diversified portfolio of approximately 10 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States. Its theme parks feature a range of rides, shows and other attractions.

