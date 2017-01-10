Bank of Montreal Can Has $1,978,000 Position in Sotheby’s (BID)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) by 103.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Sotheby’s worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sotheby’s during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sotheby’s during the second quarter valued at $255,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sotheby’s during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotheby’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sotheby’s during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 275,401 shares. The firm’s market cap is $2.10 billion. Sotheby’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47.

Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.16. The business earned $91.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. Sotheby’s had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotheby’s will post $1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BID. Sidoti began coverage on Sotheby’s in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Sotheby’s in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Sotheby’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotheby’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sotheby’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

About Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company operates in two segments: Agency and Finance. The Agency segment earns commissions by matching buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine and collectibles (collectively, art or works of art or artwork or property) through the auction or private sale process.

