Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Dundee Securities started coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.91.

Shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) traded up 0.38% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 352,844 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.07. Bank Of Montreal has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.25. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Bank Of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post $5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.6549 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth $980,506,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Bank Of Montreal by 97.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,729,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,426,000 after buying an additional 6,269,734 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth $201,621,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the third quarter worth $138,022,000. Finally, Evercore Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth $94,607,000. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal (BMO) is a financial services company. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank’s operating groups include Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, BMO Capital Markets (BMO CM) and Corporate Services, including Technology and Operations.

