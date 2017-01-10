Bank of America Corporation Initiates Coverage on Triangle Capital Corporation (TCAP)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCAP. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Triangle Capital Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Hilliard Lyons assumed coverage on shares of Triangle Capital Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triangle Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) opened at 18.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $762.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.85. Triangle Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Triangle Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Triangle Capital Corporation will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Triangle Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its position in shares of Triangle Capital Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Triangle Capital Corporation by 8.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Triangle Capital Corporation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Triangle Capital Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Triangle Capital Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Triangle Capital Corporation Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity related investments.

