B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. MKM Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum Holdings from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Lumentum Holdings in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) traded up 0.757% during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.625. The company had a trading volume of 225,891 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.241 and a beta of 0.78. Lumentum Holdings has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $45.25.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.95 million. Lumentum Holdings had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 5,180 shares of Lumentum Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $207,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 6,113 shares of Lumentum Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $248,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 4.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum Holdings

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

