B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Finisar Corporation (FNSR)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FNSR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finisar Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of Finisar Corporation from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Finisar Corporation from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Finisar Corporation from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Finisar Corporation from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Finisar Corporation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.23.

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) traded up 1.19% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. 624,485 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.40. Finisar Corporation has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $36.85.

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Finisar Corporation had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm earned $369.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Finisar Corporation will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd Swanson sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $177,946.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,785.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brown sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $368,233.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Finisar Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Finisar Corporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,684,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,809,000 after buying an additional 93,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Finisar Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Finisar Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Finisar Corporation by 73.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finisar Corporation Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

