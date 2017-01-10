AVX Corporation (AVX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) traded up 3.12% on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. 169,705 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. AVX Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.92.

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. AVX Corporation had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AVX Corporation will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AVX Corporation by 21.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AVX Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $1,644,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AVX Corporation by 74.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 131,635 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AVX Corporation by 74.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of AVX Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About AVX Corporation

AVX Corporation (AVX) is a manufacturer and supplier and reseller of a line of passive electronic components, interconnect devices and related products. AVX operates in three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale) and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment consists of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, thermistors, inductors and resistive products.

