Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEMKT:ASM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.48.

ASM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Avino Silver and Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver and Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Avino Silver and Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Avino Silver and Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:ASM) traded down 0.8803% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.4075. The company had a trading volume of 471,349 shares. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.3750 and a beta of 1.24. Avino Silver and Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Avino Silver and Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.

