Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Position Raised by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 810,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,998 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation were worth $63,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 237,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Avery Dennison Corporation during the second quarter worth $158,866,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 631,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,190,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Avery Dennison Corporation by 17.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 296,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Avery Dennison Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 135,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) opened at 72.28 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Avery Dennison Corporation had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post $3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Avery Dennison Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 47.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Avery Dennison Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Avery Dennison Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Avery Dennison Corporation news, VP Lori J. Bondar acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.72 per share, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,095.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean A. Scarborough sold 28,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $2,097,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,392,818. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s pressure-sensitive materials are sold to label printers and converters that convert the materials into labels and other products through embossing, printing, stamping and die-cutting.

