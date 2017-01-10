Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

AGR has been the topic of several other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) opened at 38.54 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a PE ratio of 22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 9.14%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will post $1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Avangrid by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avangrid by 146.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc is a diversified energy and utility company with more than $30 billion in assets and operations in 25 states. The company operates regulated utilities and electricity generation through two primary lines of business. Avangrid Networks includes eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving approximately 3.1 million customers in New York and New England.

