Autobytel Inc. (ABTL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autobytel Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Autobytel, Inc. is an internationally branded online automotive commerce company that provides consumers with automotive solutions throughout the lifecycle of vehicle ownership. The company owns Internet sites for new and pre-owned vehicle information and automotive services that link buyers and sellers in an information-rich environment. Through the company’s Web sites consumers can research pricing, specifications and other information regarding new and pre-owned vehicles and purchase, finance, lease, insure, sell or maintain their vehicles. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Autobytel in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Autobytel from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Autobytel (NASDAQ:ABTL) opened at 13.08 on Wednesday. Autobytel has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $143.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Autobytel (NASDAQ:ABTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. Autobytel had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.54%. Autobytel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autobytel will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey H. Coats sold 22,992 shares of Autobytel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $303,494.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Coats sold 8,279 shares of Autobytel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $109,282.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $289,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autobytel by 96.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Autobytel by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autobytel during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autobytel during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autobytel during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autobytel Company Profile

Autobytel Inc is an automotive marketing services company that assists automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through the programs for online lead referrals, dealer marketing products and services, and online advertising programs and mobile products.

