Atlas Energy Group LLC (ATLS) Major Shareholder Leon G. Cooperman Sells 99,073 Shares

Atlas Energy Group LLC (NASDAQ:ATLS) major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman sold 99,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $69,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Atlas Energy Group LLC (NASDAQ:ATLS) opened at 0.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Atlas Energy Group LLC has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The stock’s market capitalization is $18.23 million.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC is an energy management company, which acquires and develops upstream and midstream oil and gas assets. The Company has ownership interests in the general partner Class A units, and over 23.3% limited partner interest in Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. (ARP), which is an independent developer and producer of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids; over 80% general partner interest and approximately 2.1% limited partner interest in Atlas Growth Partners, L.P.

