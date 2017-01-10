Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Sandler O’Neill raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. 70,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $494.15 million, a P/E ratio of 132.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter M. Deriso, Jr. sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $55,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,355.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $67,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a full service, locally-managed commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

