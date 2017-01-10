Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Position Increased by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATKR) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,361 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at about $19,452,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at $12,925,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at $9,140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at $7,200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at $5,378,000.

Atkore International Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATKR) traded up 6.36% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. 109,736 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Atkore International Group Inc has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $24.47.

Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business earned $416.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atkore International Group Inc will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other Atkore International Group news, major shareholder Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $152,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

