Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover Sells 8,400 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $141,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,374,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) opened at 16.55 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company’s market capitalization is $477.63 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post ($3.10) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,353,000 after buying an additional 720,313 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,408,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after buying an additional 133,205 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 976,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 62,165 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 688,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 59,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its segment is the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics. It has approximately two groups of product candidates, such as allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells, and molecularly targeted biologics.

