Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Astronics Corporation from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.79. 137,883 shares of the company were exchanged. Astronics Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.08 million. Astronics Corporation had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Astronics Corporation will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 1,000 shares of Astronics Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $37,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics Corporation by 12.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics Corporation during the second quarter worth about $758,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Astronics Corporation by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 110,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Astronics Corporation during the second quarter worth about $4,144,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Astronics Corporation by 10.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

